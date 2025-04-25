Bio-Integrated Cladding: Redefining Urban Architecture for a Greener Future

Mangesh Kurund's bio-integrated cladding system has emerged as one of the groundbreaking innovations selected by the Swarovski Foundation's Creatives for Our Future programme for 2025. Amid a competitive pool of 487 applicants globally, Kurund stood out as the sole Indian winner at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The bio-cladding employs algae and moss to naturally manage water, reduce urban heat, and purify air through a series of lightweight tiles embedded with water reservoirs. This innovation reflects Kurund's architectural philosophy of harmonizing built environments with nature.

The Creatives for Our Future initiative, in partnership with the United Nations Office for Partnership, grants winners a substantial support package, including a 20,000-euro grant and mentorship from industry experts, fostering their ecological and impactful solutions globally.

