Simone Biles revealed a lighthearted wedding day mix-up involving husband Jonathan Owens’ tuxedo color mishap. The couple, who married in 2023, navigated the blunder with grace and humor. Biles urged fans not to blame Owens, emphasizing their coordinated style plans for the 2025 Met Gala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:22 IST
Simone Biles on Wedding Day Style Surprise
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Simone Biles, the esteemed American gymnast, recently shared an amusing anecdote about her wedding day with NFL player Jonathan Owens. According to E! News, Owens, who plays as a safety for the Chicago Bears, deviated from the planned attire scheme, causing a minor fashion faux pas by not revealing his tuxedo or his groomsmen's ensembles until the ceremony. The couple had agreed to keep their respective outfits under wraps until Biles walked down the aisle, a sentiment Owens reciprocated.

The duo initially tied the knot in an intimate Texas courthouse ceremony before celebrating with a larger affair in Cabo, Mexico. Biles pointed out that Owens' groomsmen weren't in the pre-approved colors, but she noted the outcome as beautiful nonetheless. The gymnast tactfully requested her fans to refrain from criticizing Owens for the mix-up, explaining that although the colors were off, the choice turned out to be fitting.

Looking forward, Biles also touched on her and Owens' anticipated appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. She expressed excitement about coordinating their themed attire, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' using different designers to create a cohesive look for the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

