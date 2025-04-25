Left Menu

Celebrating Love: Bhumi Pednekar Stars in MARS Petcare Campaign for PEDIGREE® in India

MARS Petcare launched a digital-first campaign for PEDIGREE® in India, showcasing Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrating the bond between pets and parents. The campaign highlights PEDIGREE® gravy’s nutritional benefits, emphasizing pet health education. Bhumi's involvement aims to connect emotionally and inform pet parents about making better dietary choices for their pets.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MARS Petcare, a global leader in pet nutrition, has launched a new digital campaign for the PEDIGREE® brand in India, featuring Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar. This innovative campaign highlights the growing bond between pets and owners, while promoting PEDIGREE® gravy as a nutritious and expressive gesture of love.

The ad film showcases Bhumi Pednekar enjoying heartfelt moments with her dogs, illustrating how PEDIGREE® gravy becomes an act of daily care. Formulated for complete nutrition, the gravy offers health benefits such as hydration, appetite appeal, and digestive friendliness, combining emotional storytelling with essential pet nutrition education.

Through collaborations and interactive installations, the campaign emphasizes that choosing the right pet food, like PEDIGREE®'s wet range, is an expression of love. Bhumi Pednekar praises PEDIGREE® for their commitment to comprehensive nutrition, reflecting the emerging trend of pets as family members in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

