Remembering Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan: A Stellar Contributor to India's Space and Education Evolution

President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of former ISRO chief, Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, who significantly advanced India's space program and contributed to the National Education Policy's development. Celebrated for his lasting legacies, Kasturirangan was honored with multiple national awards including the Padma Vibhushan.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the passing of former ISRO chief Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, praising his pivotal role in advancing India's space program.
Murmu highlighted Kasturirangan's diverse contributions, especially his involvement in drafting the National Education Policy, transforming India's educational landscape for future generations.
A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan honors, Kasturirangan led ISRO from 1994 to 2003, leaving an indelible mark on India's scientific community.
