Dazzle in Diamonds: ORRA's Sparkling Festive Offers
ORRA celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with exclusive discounts on diamond jewellery, blending traditional values with contemporary luxury. This festival, marked by prosperity, sees ORRA's Anniversary Sale providing special offers, including 25% off on diamond value, 0% interest EMI, and unique collections like Akshay Tritiya Collection, Aekta, Solis, and Astra.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:29 IST
ORRA is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with exclusive offers on its diamond jewellery collection.
The brand is offering a 25% discount on diamond value, enticing customers to indulge in luxury while honoring tradition.
The sale coincides with ORRA's Anniversary Sale, allowing jewellery enthusiasts to explore collections such as Aekta and ORRA Crown Star, ensuring something for every style and occasion.
