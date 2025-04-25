Dazzle in Diamonds: ORRA's Sparkling Festive Offers

ORRA is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with exclusive offers on its diamond jewellery collection.

The brand is offering a 25% discount on diamond value, enticing customers to indulge in luxury while honoring tradition.

The sale coincides with ORRA's Anniversary Sale, allowing jewellery enthusiasts to explore collections such as Aekta and ORRA Crown Star, ensuring something for every style and occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)