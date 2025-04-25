Left Menu

Jin Jiji: India's Gin Crowned 'Spirit of the Year' at London Spirits Competition

Jin Jiji, India's artisanal gin by Peak Spirits, won 98 points and a Gold Medal at the 2025 London Spirits Competition, becoming the top-rated gin globally. With botanicals like Himalayan juniper and tulsi, Jin Jiji celebrates India's craft on the world stage, emphasizing authenticity and storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:32 IST
Jin Jiji: India's Gin Crowned 'Spirit of the Year' at London Spirits Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement for India's burgeoning craft spirits industry, Jin Jiji has emerged as a global frontrunner at the 2025 London Spirits Competition. Scoring an impressive 98 points, the artisan gin not only clinched a Gold Medal but also earned the prestigious title of 'Spirit of the Year'.

Crafted by Peak Spirits with key ingredients including Himalayan juniper and tulsi, Jin Jiji overtook over 500 entries from more than 30 countries, establishing India as a major player in the international gin scene. This accolade reaffirms Jin Jiji's reputation for complexity and balance rooted in Indian botanical traditions.

Ansh Khanna, Founder of Peak Spirits, remarked on the accomplishment as a testament to Indian craftsmanship, hailing the global recognition as a celebration of authenticity and narrative-rich spirits. Widely available across continents, Jin Jiji continues to advocate its jijivisha philosophy, spreading positivity worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

