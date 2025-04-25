Referee's Tears: A Stand Against Criticism in Spanish Football

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, appointed as the referee for Saturday's Copa del Rey final, publicly broke down on Friday after Real Madrid's official TV channel aired a critical video targeting his professional decisions. The video accused him of numerous errors over his career.

During a press conference, De Burgos, visibly distressed, likened the impact of the video to a personal attack, one that also affects his family. "When a child arrives at school and his mates tell him that his father is a thief, it makes you sick," he shared, affirming his commitment to honesty and professionalism.

While Real Madrid has yet to comment, VAR official Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes indicated potential collective action by referees in response to ongoing pressures. Echoing these sentiments, the Spanish soccer federation has expressed concern over referee abuses, as tensions rise following recent disputes involving officials.

