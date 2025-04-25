Left Menu

A Tribute to Atul Mone: The Caring Railway Engineer Lost in Pahalgam Attack

Atul Mone, a lively and dedicated Railway engineer from Thane district, was among 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Known for his caring nature and love for traveling, Mone's loss deeply affected his family, friends, and colleagues, leaving a lasting impact on his community.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:11 IST
A Tribute to Atul Mone: The Caring Railway Engineer Lost in Pahalgam Attack
Atul Mone, a Central Railway engineer from Thane district, tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Among his friends and family, Mone was celebrated as a lively and caring individual, passionate about traveling and horticulture.

At 43, Mone was enjoying a family trip in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when terrorists targeted tourists, resulting in 26 casualties. Mone was amongst six Maharashtra residents, including his cousins Sanjay Lele and Hemant Joshi, who perished in this heinous act.

His brother-in-law, Prasad Soman, reminisced about Mone's dedication to his job and widespread friendships. "He was more than a brother-in-law, he was like a brother," Soman shared tearfully, highlighting Mone's role in their family's daily life and mourning his untimely departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

