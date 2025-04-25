Left Menu

Rajasthan's Response: Protests Erupt After Pahalgam Tragedy

Protests in several Rajasthan regions occurred following the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 deaths. Notable Hindu groups initiated shutdowns. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen also participated in the demonstrations, highlighting regional tensions. Police were involved in managing confrontations, particularly in Sikar and other districts.

In response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, protests emerged across Rajasthan on Friday, largely organized by Hindu groups.

Districts such as Udaipur, Kota, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu experienced partial shutdowns as demonstrators rallied against the incident, raising anti-Pakistan slogans and burning flags.

The protests saw participation from various organizations, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, whose leaders donned black ribbons. Despite tensions, police intervened to manage altercations, especially in Sikar's Mohalla Karigaran and on Fatehpur road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

