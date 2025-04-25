Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Plaque Unveiled for Dr. Manmohan Singh at Panjab University

A plaque commemorating former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was unveiled at Panjab University. Unveiled by his daughter Daman Singh, it honors his days as a student and faculty. The event highlighted Singh's modest beginnings, academic journey, and significant contributions to India as an economist and statesman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A plaque honoring the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was unveiled at Panjab University. The unveiling, conducted by Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, took place at the university's Dr. Manmohan Singh Hall in Arts Block 3.

The plaque pays tribute to Singh, who passed away at 92 last December, highlighting his time as a distinguished alumnus and faculty member at the institution. During the ceremony, Daman Singh delivered the Panjab University Colloquium Lecture, sharing personal anecdotes and reflections on her father's life and values.

Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey from a modest upbringing in Gah, now in Pakistan, to becoming an esteemed economist at Cambridge and Oxford was highlighted, shedding light on his impactful contributions to academia and policy-making. His daughter emphasized the scholarships that propelled him during his academic pursuit, delivering an intimate and heartfelt perspective on his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

