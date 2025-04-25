Honoring a Legacy: Plaque Unveiled for Dr. Manmohan Singh at Panjab University

A plaque honoring the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was unveiled at Panjab University. The unveiling, conducted by Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, took place at the university's Dr. Manmohan Singh Hall in Arts Block 3.

The plaque pays tribute to Singh, who passed away at 92 last December, highlighting his time as a distinguished alumnus and faculty member at the institution. During the ceremony, Daman Singh delivered the Panjab University Colloquium Lecture, sharing personal anecdotes and reflections on her father's life and values.

Dr. Manmohan Singh's journey from a modest upbringing in Gah, now in Pakistan, to becoming an esteemed economist at Cambridge and Oxford was highlighted, shedding light on his impactful contributions to academia and policy-making. His daughter emphasized the scholarships that propelled him during his academic pursuit, delivering an intimate and heartfelt perspective on his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)