The Magic Circle's Legendary Return: Sophie Lloyd's Story

The Magic Circle, a society for magicians, has reinstated Sophie Lloyd, expelled 30 years ago after disguising as a man to join. Now chaired by its first female leader, the society embraces diversity, reflecting societal changes. Lloyd's return, albeit bittersweet, signifies progress in the historically male-dominated group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:14 IST
The Magic Circle has re-welcomed Sophie Lloyd, who was expelled three decades ago after joining the then male-only society by masquerading as a man. Her expulsion in 1991 came even as the club opened membership to women for the first time.

Now, the Magic Circle, boasting 1,700 global members including King Charles, is under the leadership of its first female chair, Laura London. London spearheaded the initiative to restore Lloyd's membership after learning her intriguing story.

Lloyd, reflecting on her past as she now lives in Spain, expressed mixed emotions, noting the transformation of the society's membership and culture over time. Her story highlights both a personal and societal journey toward inclusion.

