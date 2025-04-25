Rethinking Global Values: A Call for Integrated Living

On Friday, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader linked modern global issues to Western values, criticizing the tendencies towards excessive consumption and resource exploitation. Speaking in Mumbai, Suresh Soni highlighted these as catalysts for economic disparity and global terrorism.

Soni praised India's family-based social system, rooted in integrated living, as a model for global development. He pointed to the flaws in labeling nations as developed or developing since the 1972 Stockholm Conference, despite efforts like the Rio Summit in 1992. Instead of peace, he argued, current times signal disparity and terrorism.

Referencing BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, Soni condemned both capitalism and communism for their conflicting views on humanity, advocating instead for a happiness-centered model. He highlighted the interconnectedness in Indian society, contrasting this with Western individualism and emphasizing care beyond humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)