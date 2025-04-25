Left Menu

Rethinking Global Values: A Call for Integrated Living

RSS leader Suresh Soni criticizes Western values for excessive consumption and resource exploitation, leading to global issues like terrorism and disparity. Emphasizing India's family-centric social system, he advocates a model focused on human happiness over capitalism or communism. Soni highlights need for inclusive, integrated living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:44 IST
Rethinking Global Values: A Call for Integrated Living
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader linked modern global issues to Western values, criticizing the tendencies towards excessive consumption and resource exploitation. Speaking in Mumbai, Suresh Soni highlighted these as catalysts for economic disparity and global terrorism.

Soni praised India's family-based social system, rooted in integrated living, as a model for global development. He pointed to the flaws in labeling nations as developed or developing since the 1972 Stockholm Conference, despite efforts like the Rio Summit in 1992. Instead of peace, he argued, current times signal disparity and terrorism.

Referencing BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, Soni condemned both capitalism and communism for their conflicting views on humanity, advocating instead for a happiness-centered model. He highlighted the interconnectedness in Indian society, contrasting this with Western individualism and emphasizing care beyond humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025