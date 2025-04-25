Fire Ravages Dalit Locality, Guts Nine Homes in Evening Blaze

A devastating fire erupted on Friday evening, engulfing nine homes in a Dalit neighborhood. The flames were eventually controlled, thanks to the concerted efforts of fire brigades and villagers.

Station House Officer Anant Pal Singh confirmed the destruction of properties belonging to several families, revealing the unknown cause of the blaze.

Local authorities, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nancy Singh, assured comprehensive damage assessments and promised essential supplies to support all affected individuals during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)