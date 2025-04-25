Fire Ravages Dalit Locality, Guts Nine Homes in Evening Blaze
Nine houses in a Dalit locality were completely destroyed in a fire on Friday evening. Officials, including the Station House Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, coordinated efforts to control the blaze and assessed damages. Several goats also perished, and immediate aid has been promised to affected families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire erupted on Friday evening, engulfing nine homes in a Dalit neighborhood. The flames were eventually controlled, thanks to the concerted efforts of fire brigades and villagers.
Station House Officer Anant Pal Singh confirmed the destruction of properties belonging to several families, revealing the unknown cause of the blaze.
Local authorities, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nancy Singh, assured comprehensive damage assessments and promised essential supplies to support all affected individuals during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Blaze Erupts at MSRTC Nashik Workshop, 11 Vehicles Destroyed
Blaze at Shaheen Bagh: Cars Destroyed but No Casualties
Inferno at Vikaspuri: Banquet Hall Blaze Sparks Emergency Response
Satellite images show destroyed tanks and vehicles at Yemen port hit by US airstrikes as oil leaks into the Red Sea, reports AP.
Explosive Revelations: Two Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed in Kashmir