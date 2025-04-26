Heroes of Pahalgam: Local Bravery in the Face of Terror

As Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly terror attack, the locals stood as beacons of bravery and hospitality, defying adversity. Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a courageous pony 'wallah', confronted armed terrorists, sacrificing his life in the process to save tourists.

Among such brave hearts was tour guide Sajad Ahmad Bhat, who scurried down the mountainside with wounded tourists on ponies, embodying humanity in action. Videos showing his acts of valor became viral, revealing the courage that kept hope alive during the tragedy.

Tourists affected by the turmoil shared tales of gratitude, highlighting how locals like Shah's cousin Nazakat Ahmed Shah emerged as saviors. Their actions reminded the world of Kashmir's enduring spirit and the abundant compassion of its people even amidst the darkest times.

(With inputs from agencies.)