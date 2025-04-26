Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph Laugh Off 'Golden Girls' Remake Rumors

Comedians Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph have humorously dismissed the frenzy surrounding a viral poster suggesting a remake of 'The Golden Girls' starring themselves, Amy Poehler, and Lisa Kudrow. The poster, which misleadingly claimed that Disney+ had greenlit the iconic sitcom's revival, quickly gained traction on social media.

In a recent interview, Fey mocked the gullibility of those who believed the hoax, joking, "If this fooled you, you might be a Boomer. And if you're Gen X, and this fooled you, go to a hospital," according to Deadline. She assured fans of the beloved 1980s sitcom that the original's legacy is irreplaceable and should remain untouched.

During her appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' Rudolph shared her own amusement at the viral image. She expressed her curiosity about which character she might portray, humorously noting that the poster creators seemed to abandon attempts to age both her and Fey's characters, Deadline reported.

'The Golden Girls,' which aired on NBC from 1985 to 1992, starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four older women cohabitating in Miami. Created by Susan Harris, the series has maintained its status as a cherished television classic. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)