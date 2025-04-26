Left Menu

A Farewell to Pope Francis: The People's Pope

World leaders and faithful believers gathered to bid farewell to Pope Francis, reflecting his mission of a humble papacy. A charismatic leader focused on the poor, he passed away at 88. His funeral at St. Peter's Square was attended by powerful figures and everyday people, reflecting Francis' inclusive legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:02 IST
A Farewell to Pope Francis: The People's Pope
Pope Francis

World leaders and Catholic faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square to bid farewell to Pope Francis, in a ceremony reflecting his inclusive mission and humble priorities. Presidents, princes, prisoners, and migrants came together in the event that marked the end of a papacy focused on the poor and marginalised.

The late pope, often regarded as 'the people's pope', passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His funeral on Saturday was attended by global figures such as US President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite the presence of dignitaries, the focus remained on Francis' message of a 'poor church for the poor', a mission he articulated shortly after his election in 2013.

Following his funeral, which thousands attended, the Vatican is preparing for the conclave to elect a new pope. Francis' remains will be laid to rest in St. Mary Major Basilica, honouring his devotion to the church and his legacy of serving the less privileged. The ceremony marked the end of his revolutionary 12-year papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025