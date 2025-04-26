A Farewell to Pope Francis: The People's Pope

World leaders and Catholic faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square to bid farewell to Pope Francis, in a ceremony reflecting his inclusive mission and humble priorities. Presidents, princes, prisoners, and migrants came together in the event that marked the end of a papacy focused on the poor and marginalised.

The late pope, often regarded as 'the people's pope', passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His funeral on Saturday was attended by global figures such as US President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite the presence of dignitaries, the focus remained on Francis' message of a 'poor church for the poor', a mission he articulated shortly after his election in 2013.

Following his funeral, which thousands attended, the Vatican is preparing for the conclave to elect a new pope. Francis' remains will be laid to rest in St. Mary Major Basilica, honouring his devotion to the church and his legacy of serving the less privileged. The ceremony marked the end of his revolutionary 12-year papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)