Prithviraj Chavan Questions PM Modi's Timely Visit to Israel Amid Regional Tensions
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has raised concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel amidst regional tensions. He criticized the PM for his decisions regarding Indo-US trade and relations with Russia. Chavan also questioned the visit of US representatives to a sensitive Indian military command.
In the midst of escalating regional tensions, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has questioned the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. Chavan expressed his concern over the visit, citing the 'very one-sided Indo-US trade deal' and India's compliance with US demands regarding oil imports from Russia.
The former Maharashtra chief minister criticized the recent visit of US Ambassador Sergio Gor and a senior US naval admiral to the Western Army Command headquarters in Chandimandir, considering it an unprecedented action that raises questions about India's foreign policy decisions.
Highlighting India's advisories for its nationals to leave Iran, Chavan questioned Modi's decision to visit Israel at such a volatile time. He accused the government of excluding parliamentary bodies from discussions on these issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
