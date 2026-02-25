Left Menu

Orban Accuses Ukraine of Energy Sabotage Amid Pipeline Dispute

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt Hungary's energy network, escalating tensions over a halted oil pipeline. Orban has deployed troops to protect energy infrastructure, with relations strained due to Hungary's ties with Moscow and its EU contradiction over Ukraine support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:32 IST
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued an accusation against Ukraine for allegedly planning to disrupt the Hungarian energy system. He has ordered the deployment of military forces to secure critical infrastructure.

This move has intensified the ongoing dispute between Hungary and Ukraine, primarily revolving around an oil supply outage along the Druzhba pipeline. Orban claims political motives behind the pipeline shutdown, while Kyiv attributes it to a Russian drone strike damaging equipment in Western Ukraine.

Hungary has maintained its firm stance against new EU sanctions on Russia and denies new financial assistance to Ukraine, amidst concerns of internal political ramifications. Prime Minister Orban underscores the upcoming elections as vital in deciding Hungary's stance on the war with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

