Orban Accuses Ukraine of Energy Sabotage Amid Pipeline Dispute
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt Hungary's energy network, escalating tensions over a halted oil pipeline. Orban has deployed troops to protect energy infrastructure, with relations strained due to Hungary's ties with Moscow and its EU contradiction over Ukraine support.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued an accusation against Ukraine for allegedly planning to disrupt the Hungarian energy system. He has ordered the deployment of military forces to secure critical infrastructure.
This move has intensified the ongoing dispute between Hungary and Ukraine, primarily revolving around an oil supply outage along the Druzhba pipeline. Orban claims political motives behind the pipeline shutdown, while Kyiv attributes it to a Russian drone strike damaging equipment in Western Ukraine.
Hungary has maintained its firm stance against new EU sanctions on Russia and denies new financial assistance to Ukraine, amidst concerns of internal political ramifications. Prime Minister Orban underscores the upcoming elections as vital in deciding Hungary's stance on the war with Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Urges Swift Repairs on War-Damaged Druzhba Pipeline
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones hit facility for Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia, Kyiv says
EU Sanctions Russian Officials Over Human Rights Violations
Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian drones hit facility for Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia, Kyiv says