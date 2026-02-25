Left Menu

OPEC+ Eyes Output Boost Amid Rising Tensions and Summer Demand Surge

OPEC+ is considering increasing oil production by 137,000 barrels per day to address peak summer demand and pricing pressures amid U.S.-Iran tensions. Key members like Saudi Arabia prepare for potential market disruptions, while others face Western sanctions and recovery challenges. Talks are set for March 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:33 IST
OPEC+ Eyes Output Boost Amid Rising Tensions and Summer Demand Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ is contemplating a production increase of 137,000 barrels per day for April, ending a recent halt in output growth, according to insiders. This move aligns with preparations for peak summer demand and addressing soaring prices amid geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran.

Among the essential players in this decision are Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who see an opportunity to regain market share as other OPEC+ members, particularly Russia and Iran, deal with sanctions and Kazakhstan addresses production challenges. An important meeting of eight producers is scheduled for March 1.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has launched a contingency plan to boost oil output and exports should a U.S. strike on Iran disrupt Middle Eastern oil flows. Despite these serious discussions, neither OPEC nor the governing bodies in Russia and Saudi Arabia have commented as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

 Global
2
Controversy Ignites Over Maharashtra Minister's Call to Close Madrasas

Controversy Ignites Over Maharashtra Minister's Call to Close Madrasas

 India
3
Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

 India
4
Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy Claims

Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026