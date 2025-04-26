Left Menu

A Scholar's Legacy: Remembering M G S Narayanan

M G S Narayanan, a renowned historian and former ICHR chairman, has passed away at age 93. Known for his unique approach to historiography, he significantly impacted historical research in Kerala. His fearless integrity and scholarly contributions leave a lasting legacy in Indian and Kerala history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:49 IST
A Scholar's Legacy: Remembering M G S Narayanan
M G S Narayanan, an eminent historian and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), has died at the age of 93 due to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources. He passed away at his residence in Malaparamba, Kozhikode.

A respected figure in the world of historiography, Narayanan chaired the history department at the University of Calicut from 1976 to 1990 and served as ICHR chairman between 2001 and 2003. He was widely acclaimed for his unconventional approach to historical writing, which balanced the analysis of myths with rigorous document interpretation.

His death has been described as a significant loss by prominent figures in Kerala, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, both of whom paid tribute to his remarkable contributions to historiography. Throughout his life, Narayanan fought against distortions of history and left an indelible mark through his dedication to truth and intellectual integrity. His notable works and fearless stance continue to influence the cultural and academic spheres in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

