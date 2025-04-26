Scorsese's Cinematic Seal: 'Homebound' Headlines Cannes
Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' as executive producer, highlighting its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Scorsese's involvement includes mentoring on screenplay development. Supported by Dharma Productions and featuring notable actors, the film marks a significant addition to Indian cinema.
- Country:
- India
In an exciting development for Indian cinema, the legendary director Martin Scorsese has stepped in as an executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan's new film, 'Homebound'.
The movie is set to have its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Ghaywan, visibly thrilled, expressed his gratitude on social media, crediting co-producer Melita Toscan for the introduction to Scorsese, who provided valuable mentorship during the filmmaking process.
Produced by Dharma Productions and featuring stars like Ishaan Khatter, the film is seen as a significant cultural offering from India, as endorsed by Scorsese, who was captivated by Ghaywan's prior work, 'Masaan'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
