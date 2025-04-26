Left Menu

Scorsese Joins 'Homebound': A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Venture

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese has joined Indian director Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' as an executive producer. Set for a 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere, Scorsese's involvement brings significant attention to the project. 'Homebound' stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and is produced by Dharma Productions.

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the team of Neeraj Ghaywan's film "Homebound" as an executive producer, creating excitement in the film industry.

The movie will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, with a significant nod from Scorsese, known for his classics like "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas".

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features prominent actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. With Scorsese's involvement, "Homebound" gains a notable cross-cultural boost, reflecting his commitment to mentoring global cinema.

