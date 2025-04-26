Scorsese Joins 'Homebound': A Cross-Cultural Cinematic Venture

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the team of Neeraj Ghaywan's film "Homebound" as an executive producer, creating excitement in the film industry.

The movie will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, with a significant nod from Scorsese, known for his classics like "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas".

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features prominent actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. With Scorsese's involvement, "Homebound" gains a notable cross-cultural boost, reflecting his commitment to mentoring global cinema.

