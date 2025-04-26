Kesari Chapter 2: A Tale of Bravery and Historical Resonance

First-time director Karan Singh Tyagi tackles the poignant historical event of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in his debut film 'Kesari Chapter 2'. Based on a book by Raghu and Pushpa Palat, the movie navigates the life of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, against the backdrop of the 1919 massacre.

The film also features R Madhavan as British lawyer Neville McKinley, alongside Ananya Panday who plays Nair's assistant, Dilreet Gill. Tyagi, while carefully adapting the narrative from a lengthy court case to a two-hour feature, keeps core facts intact, blending creative liberties to engage modern audiences.

'Kesari Chapter 2', a thematic successor to 2019's 'Kesari', stands as a testament to resilience and bravery, both historical and personal. The film has resonated well with audiences, grossing Rs 46.54 crore since its April release, as Tyagi prepares for his next cinematic venture.

