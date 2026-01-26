Left Menu

R Madhavan: A Padma Shri Honoree's Journey in Indian Cinema

R Madhavan, awarded the Padma Shri in 2026 for contributions to Indian cinema, sees it as both an honor and responsibility. Acknowledging his family's and mentors' roles, he pledges to uphold the award's values with dignity and sincerity.

Renowned actor R Madhavan has been celebrated with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2026, which he regards not just as an accolade but a significant responsibility. Receiving this honor for his contributions to Indian cinema, Madhavan expressed his intention to uphold its values with 'dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment.'

In a heartfelt statement, Madhavan credited his family, mentors, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication, stating this recognition is a testament to their faith in his journey. He underscored the role of his family's support as a pivotal element in achieving this prestigious acknowledgment.

Madhavan is among the 131 individuals recognized with this year's Padma Awards, including notable personalities like singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The actor's latest cinematic endeavor, 'Dhurandhar,' co-starring Ranveer Singh and others, continues to showcase his commitment to Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

