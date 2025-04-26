Left Menu

Controversial Demolition: The Mazar at Doon Medical College

Officials demolished an allegedly illegal mazar at Government Doon Medical College, sparking debate over its legitimacy. Though claimed to be a legal 100-year-old structure by the Waqf board, the city administration acted after complaints. The incident underscores ongoing tension regarding religious structures in public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:12 IST
Controversial Demolition: The Mazar at Doon Medical College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Dehradun, authorities have demolished a mazar deemed illegally constructed on the grounds of the Government Doon Medical College and Hospital. The city administration's move, executed under police supervision, comes amidst opposition from the state Waqf board which insists the mazar was legitimate.

The structure, described as a century-old site dedicated to the Sufi saint Baba Kamaal Shah, has been at the center of controversy. Complaints had alleged the mazar obstructed movement around the hospital area, plagued by space constraints. This action aligns with a prolonged campaign against unauthorized religious structures statewide.

State Waqf Board chairman, Shadab Shams, criticized the hasty demolition, noting the board was bypassed in the decision-making process. The situation has also invited political comments, with Congress accusing the government of fomenting societal divisions. The matter has been referred to the Uttarakhand chief minister for further inspection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025