Controversial Demolition: The Mazar at Doon Medical College

In Dehradun, authorities have demolished a mazar deemed illegally constructed on the grounds of the Government Doon Medical College and Hospital. The city administration's move, executed under police supervision, comes amidst opposition from the state Waqf board which insists the mazar was legitimate.

The structure, described as a century-old site dedicated to the Sufi saint Baba Kamaal Shah, has been at the center of controversy. Complaints had alleged the mazar obstructed movement around the hospital area, plagued by space constraints. This action aligns with a prolonged campaign against unauthorized religious structures statewide.

State Waqf Board chairman, Shadab Shams, criticized the hasty demolition, noting the board was bypassed in the decision-making process. The situation has also invited political comments, with Congress accusing the government of fomenting societal divisions. The matter has been referred to the Uttarakhand chief minister for further inspection.

