Netherlands Turns Orange for King's Day Amid Mixed Emotions

The Netherlands celebrated King's Day with orange-themed festivities, marked by boat parties in Amsterdam's canals. King Willem-Alexander's royal walkabout was delayed to accommodate Pope Francis's funeral. The king's birthday festivities began early with lively markets, but authorities warned of potential overcrowding in central areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:52 IST
Netherlands Turns Orange for King's Day Amid Mixed Emotions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Across the Netherlands, the vibrant hue of orange took over as citizens celebrated King's Day with zest and enthusiasm, dressing in eye-catching outfits ranging from tuxedos to feather boas. Amsterdam's famous canals became hubs of festivity, crowded with boats filled with revelers marking the special occasion.

King Willem-Alexander, in a heartfelt video message, emphasized the day's dual nature owing to the timing of Pope Francis's funeral, making it a day of both celebration and reverence. He paid homage to the Pope, describing him as a source of inspiration for many, regardless of faith.

This year, the king's birthday was celebrated a day early, kicking off with lively street markets in Utrecht, leading to exuberant parties across towns and cities. Amsterdam's city officials advised residents to steer clear of highly congested areas due to fears of overcrowding. In Vondel Park, entrepreneurial children set up 'free markets,' selling toys, clothes, and books.

(With inputs from agencies.)

