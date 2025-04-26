Netherlands Turns Orange for King's Day Amid Mixed Emotions

Across the Netherlands, the vibrant hue of orange took over as citizens celebrated King's Day with zest and enthusiasm, dressing in eye-catching outfits ranging from tuxedos to feather boas. Amsterdam's famous canals became hubs of festivity, crowded with boats filled with revelers marking the special occasion.

King Willem-Alexander, in a heartfelt video message, emphasized the day's dual nature owing to the timing of Pope Francis's funeral, making it a day of both celebration and reverence. He paid homage to the Pope, describing him as a source of inspiration for many, regardless of faith.

This year, the king's birthday was celebrated a day early, kicking off with lively street markets in Utrecht, leading to exuberant parties across towns and cities. Amsterdam's city officials advised residents to steer clear of highly congested areas due to fears of overcrowding. In Vondel Park, entrepreneurial children set up 'free markets,' selling toys, clothes, and books.

