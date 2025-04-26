Left Menu

Indian Student Film Breaks Boundaries at Cannes

A student film from the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay,' has been selected for the 'La Cinef' section at the 78th Festival de Cannes in 2025. It showcases cross-border collaboration and explores themes of displacement and cultural resilience.

Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cinema makes history as a student film, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay,' from the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute is selected for the 'La Cinef' section at Cannes 2025.

Produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle and directed by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay under the ICCR African Scholarship, it highlights cross-border collaboration.

Centering on a young Nigerian athlete pursuing dreams in India, the film navigates themes of ambition, identity crisis, and cultural resilience. The Cannes selection emphasizes the potential of global talent emerging from SRFTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

