Indian Student Film Breaks Boundaries at Cannes

Indian cinema makes history as a student film, 'A Doll Made Up of Clay,' from the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute is selected for the 'La Cinef' section at Cannes 2025.

Produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle and directed by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay under the ICCR African Scholarship, it highlights cross-border collaboration.

Centering on a young Nigerian athlete pursuing dreams in India, the film navigates themes of ambition, identity crisis, and cultural resilience. The Cannes selection emphasizes the potential of global talent emerging from SRFTI.

