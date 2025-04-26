Farewell to Pope Francis: A Pontiff for the People

World leaders and ordinary Catholic faithful paid their respects to Pope Francis in a poignant funeral held on Saturday. The event emphasized his commitment to marginalized groups and his wish to be remembered as a simple pastor. The attendees included presidents and princes, as well as prisoners and migrants who accompanied his coffin to its final resting place.

Approximately 250,000 people attended the Vatican for the funeral Mass, with an additional 150,000 lining the streets of Rome to witness the procession. The crowds cheered as Francis's coffin, crafted from simple wood, traveled to St Mary Major Basilica. At the basilica, several migrants, prisoners, and homeless individuals held roses, embodying the heartfelt connection Francis maintained with the marginalized.

The funeral underscored Pope Francis's extraordinary role as a pope for the people. His focus on global issues, such as the plight of migrants and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, brought together influential figures from around the world. His legacy of inclusivity and humility as a leader within the Catholic Church continues to resonate deeply with believers globally.

