Buenos Aires Mourns: A Tribute to Pope Francis

Thousands gathered at Buenos Aires cathedral to honor Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, during his funeral in Rome. Mourners attended a live broadcast and participated in an open-air Mass in Plaza de Mayo. A pilgrimage through significant city sites follows, celebrating his pastoral contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:55 IST
In Buenos Aires, thousands of mourners convened outside the cathedral, once home to Pope Francis's sermons as archbishop, to honor him during his funeral rites in Rome.

Argentines woke at dawn to witness the funeral Mass live from St Peter's Square, later gathering in Plaza de Mayo for a vast open-air Mass. The streets thronged with the faithful, many weeping, while Jorge Garcia Cuerva, archbishop of Buenos Aires, delivered an emotional sermon.

Garcia Cuerva declared, "We cry because we don't want death to win." A pilgrimage will guide Francis' followers through the pivotal places in Buenos Aires where he devoted his pastoral services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

