Buenos Aires Mourns: A Tribute to Pope Francis

In Buenos Aires, thousands of mourners convened outside the cathedral, once home to Pope Francis's sermons as archbishop, to honor him during his funeral rites in Rome.

Argentines woke at dawn to witness the funeral Mass live from St Peter's Square, later gathering in Plaza de Mayo for a vast open-air Mass. The streets thronged with the faithful, many weeping, while Jorge Garcia Cuerva, archbishop of Buenos Aires, delivered an emotional sermon.

Garcia Cuerva declared, "We cry because we don't want death to win." A pilgrimage will guide Francis' followers through the pivotal places in Buenos Aires where he devoted his pastoral services.

(With inputs from agencies.)