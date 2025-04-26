Parineeti Chopra Wraps Up Filming for Debut Web Series on Netflix

Parineeti Chopra has wrapped up filming her debut web series, sharing the news with her Instagram followers via a heartfelt post accompanied by several behind-the-scenes photos. The series, shot in the scenic locales of Himachal Pradesh, marks Chopra's first step into the digital streaming space.

Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra shared an image with the cast, which includes notable actors such as Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Soni Razdan. He expressed joy over the successful conclusion of the 48-day shoot, describing the project as a 'special series with special people' and hinted at its imminent release on Netflix.

In a prior press release, creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D'silva expressed their enthusiasm for working with Netflix on the Noir Mystery Thriller. They praised the platform for its support of diverse storytelling and shared their excitement about bringing this unique narrative to audiences worldwide.

