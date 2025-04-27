Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port: Casualties Mount

An explosion at Iran's southern Shahid Rajaei port has resulted in at least 14 fatalities and around 750 injuries. The blast occurred near Bandar Abbas, prompting a response from state-run media to report the escalating casualty figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 27-04-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 07:35 IST
Tragic Explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port: Casualties Mount
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

An explosion rocked Iran's southern Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas on Saturday, resulting in at least 14 deaths and injuring approximately 750 individuals, according to official reports.

The scale of the tragedy was detailed by the state-run IRNA news agency and state television, highlighting the severe impact on the region.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation as authorities seek to understand the circumstances leading to the devastating blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025