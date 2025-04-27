Tragic Explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port: Casualties Mount

An explosion rocked Iran's southern Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas on Saturday, resulting in at least 14 deaths and injuring approximately 750 individuals, according to official reports.

The scale of the tragedy was detailed by the state-run IRNA news agency and state television, highlighting the severe impact on the region.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation as authorities seek to understand the circumstances leading to the devastating blast.

