Tragic Explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port: Casualties Mount
An explosion at Iran's southern Shahid Rajaei port has resulted in at least 14 fatalities and around 750 injuries. The blast occurred near Bandar Abbas, prompting a response from state-run media to report the escalating casualty figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 27-04-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 07:35 IST
- Country:
- Oman
An explosion rocked Iran's southern Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas on Saturday, resulting in at least 14 deaths and injuring approximately 750 individuals, according to official reports.
The scale of the tragedy was detailed by the state-run IRNA news agency and state television, highlighting the severe impact on the region.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation as authorities seek to understand the circumstances leading to the devastating blast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake Rattles Pakistan: No Casualties Reported
US Airstrikes Escalate in Yemen: Houthi Casualties Rise
Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Belagavi Station: No Casualties Reported
Tragic Drone Assault in Dnipro: Casualties and Devastation
Civilians in Crossfire: U.N. Condemns Continued Casualties in Lebanon