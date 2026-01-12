Left Menu

Ukraine's Deadliest Year: A Surge in Civilian Casualties

In 2025, Ukraine experienced a significant escalation in civilian casualties, with 2,514 deaths and 12,142 injuries due to intensified conflict and expanded use of long-range weapons. The majority of casualties occurred in government-controlled areas due to Russian attacks. Older civilians were notably affected, leading to increased displacement.

The year 2025 marked the deadliest period for civilians in Ukraine since the onset of hostilities in 2022, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported. The conflict, primarily driven by intensified Russian offensives and the use of long-range weaponry, resulted in the deaths of 2,514 civilians and injuries to 12,142 more, a 31% increase from the previous year.

Most casualties occurred in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government as a result of Russian military actions. The mission highlighted the severe impact on civilians, including destruction of infrastructure, disruption of essential services, and a surge in displacement along frontline regions. Elderly individuals in these areas were particularly vulnerable, often remaining in their communities despite the danger.

Short-range drone attacks have rendered many areas near the frontline uninhabitable, according to Danielle Bell, head of the monitoring mission. The expanded use of long-range attacks has widened the impact of the conflict across Ukraine, extending beyond immediate frontline areas. Meanwhile, Russia registered casualties on its soil, though verification by the watchdog was not possible due to limited access.

