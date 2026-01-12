Ukraine's Deadliest Year: A Surge in Civilian Casualties

The year 2025 marked the deadliest period for civilians in Ukraine since the onset of hostilities in 2022, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported. The conflict, primarily driven by intensified Russian offensives and the use of long-range weaponry, resulted in the deaths of 2,514 civilians and injuries to 12,142 more, a 31% increase from the previous year.

Most casualties occurred in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government as a result of Russian military actions. The mission highlighted the severe impact on civilians, including destruction of infrastructure, disruption of essential services, and a surge in displacement along frontline regions. Elderly individuals in these areas were particularly vulnerable, often remaining in their communities despite the danger.

Short-range drone attacks have rendered many areas near the frontline uninhabitable, according to Danielle Bell, head of the monitoring mission. The expanded use of long-range attacks has widened the impact of the conflict across Ukraine, extending beyond immediate frontline areas. Meanwhile, Russia registered casualties on its soil, though verification by the watchdog was not possible due to limited access.

