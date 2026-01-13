Massive Blaze Engulfs Scrap Plastic Godown: No Casualties Reported

A significant fire erupted early Tuesday at a plastic scrap godown in the Budwel area. Despite the rapid spread of thick black smoke through the premises, authorities confirmed there were no injuries.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m., quickly engulfing the godown. Firefighters and police officers arrived promptly, managing to control the flames by 9 a.m, as confirmed by police officials.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit was the likely cause of the fire, according to officials at Rajendranagar police station. A detailed investigation is currently underway.