Massive Blaze Engulfs Scrap Plastic Godown: No Casualties Reported

A major fire erupted at a plastic scrap godown in the Budwel area early Tuesday morning. It spread quickly, creating thick black smoke, but was contained by fire and police officials by 9 a.m. Preliminary reports suggest a short-circuit as the cause, with no injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 11:28 IST
A significant fire erupted early Tuesday at a plastic scrap godown in the Budwel area. Despite the rapid spread of thick black smoke through the premises, authorities confirmed there were no injuries.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m., quickly engulfing the godown. Firefighters and police officers arrived promptly, managing to control the flames by 9 a.m, as confirmed by police officials.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit was the likely cause of the fire, according to officials at Rajendranagar police station. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

