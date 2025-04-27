Celebrating the Legacy of Sir Pitty Theagarayar: Pioneer of Chennai's Development

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the 174th birth anniversary of Sir Pitty Theagarayar, co-founder of the Justice Party, on Sunday. The Chief Minister lauded Theagarayar's enduring legacy and significant contributions towards the growth and development of Chennai.

Theagarayar played a pivotal role in enhancing education, civic amenities, and public welfare, including Chennai's drinking water and noon meal scheme. Despite the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency, he chose to decline. His efforts helped lay the ideological groundwork for the Dravidian model of governance and propelled Tamil Nadu's progress.

The Dravidian model, as described by Stalin, emphasizes inclusive governance focusing on overall development, a vision that Theagarayar embodied 100 years ago. The State's growth is reflective of his foundational contributions and ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)