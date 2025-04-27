Celebrating the Legacy of Sir Pitty Theagarayar: Pioneer of Chennai's Development
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute to Sir Pitty Theagarayar on his 174th birth anniversary, recognizing his fundamental role in Chennai's development. Theagarayar, co-founder of the Justice Party, influenced areas like education and civic amenities, and embodied the Dravidian model of inclusive governance.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the 174th birth anniversary of Sir Pitty Theagarayar, co-founder of the Justice Party, on Sunday. The Chief Minister lauded Theagarayar's enduring legacy and significant contributions towards the growth and development of Chennai.
Theagarayar played a pivotal role in enhancing education, civic amenities, and public welfare, including Chennai's drinking water and noon meal scheme. Despite the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency, he chose to decline. His efforts helped lay the ideological groundwork for the Dravidian model of governance and propelled Tamil Nadu's progress.
The Dravidian model, as described by Stalin, emphasizes inclusive governance focusing on overall development, a vision that Theagarayar embodied 100 years ago. The State's growth is reflective of his foundational contributions and ideologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KK Modi University Celebrates First Convocation with Emphasis on Innovation and Education Excellence
BJP legislator Nainar Nagenthran declared Tamil Nadu unit president at party meeting in Chennai.
OneAlpha Ventures Ltd. Launches Ambitious Industrial Park in Tamil Nadu
Protest Against Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remarks
Teacher ID Fraud Uncovered in Maharashtra Education Scandal