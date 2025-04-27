Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

A tragic event unfolded at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, as a driver drove into a crowd, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. Police have taken the suspect into custody, yet the exact number of those affected remains unavailable at this time.

The incident took place just after 8 pm Friday, during the festival celebrating the Filipino community, according to a social media post by the Vancouver Police Department. Authorities are continuing to investigate the full extent of the tragedy.

Footage shared on social media shows the aftermath, with victims and debris scattered across the road. The crumpled front section of a black SUV was captured in still photos from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

