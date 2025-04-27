Tragedy Strikes Filipino Festival as Vehicle Plows into Lapu-Lapu Day Celebrations

A festive celebration of Lapu-Lapu Day in Vancouver turned tragic as a vehicle drove into the crowd on Saturday, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. The festival is held to commemorate Datu Lapu-Lapu, a Filipino chieftain who became a national hero after defeating Spanish forces at the Battle of Mactan in 1521.

The vibrant celebration in Vancouver's Sunset neighborhood featured Filipino food, cultural displays, and live performances. The event was nearing its end when a dark SUV rammed into the crowd. Local police described the occurrence as a mass casualty incident and confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man, though they have yet to release the number of casualties or injured individuals.

The Philippine consulate in Vancouver called for resilience and unity within the community, invoking the spirit of 'bayanihan' during this difficult time. The province acknowledged the day officially in 2023, honoring the cultural contributions of the Filipino community, one of its most significant immigrant groups. Lapu-Lapu's legacy, symbolizing resistance and leadership, continues to inspire across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)