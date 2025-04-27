Magicians' Club Vindicates Former Member, Music Giants Collide, and Wrexham's Rise Continues

Sophie Lloyd has had her membership reinstated in the Magic Circle, 30 years after being expelled for posing as a man to join the organization, which was then male-only.

The European Commission is assessing Universal Music Group's $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music, citing possible impacts on market competition across multiple European regions.

Under the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham's football club is on the verge of a third consecutive promotion, reaching new heights of success and popularity.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs prepares to face trial next month on sex trafficking charges, a legal battle that could greatly impact both his personal reputation and his broader cultural legacy.

