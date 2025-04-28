Left Menu

Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Faces Sedition Case Over Social Media Posts

Neha Singh Rathore, a folk singer, has been charged with sedition over allegedly objectionable social media posts. The complaint asserts her posts provoked community tension and threatened national integrity. Filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, the case cites instances of promoting enmity between religious groups.

Updated: 28-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 00:40 IST
Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Faces Sedition Case Over Social Media Posts
Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore finds herself at the center of a legal storm after being booked for sedition due to her social media activity. Authorities allege that Rathore's posts aimed to create discord between communities and compromised national unity.

The complaint, lodged by Abhay Pratap Singh, accuses Rathore of using her platform to inflame religious tensions. Particularly cited were posts concerning a tragic attack by Pakistan-supported terrorists, resulting in 26 tourist deaths. Singh claims Rathore's messages could incite further community division.

The case against Rathore includes charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, focusing on promoting enmity and disturbing public harmony. As investigations proceed, the implications of social media speech remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

