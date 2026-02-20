Social Media Scandal: Influencer Arrested for Alleged Assaults

In a shocking turn of events, a social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. The accused, Yadu Girish, hailing from Thannyam in Thrissur district, was taken into custody after investigations revealed his alleged crimes.

According to police reports, Girish, 38, was active on Instagram and reportedly operated multiple accounts to befriend women. The investigation was set in motion when a woman filed a complaint accusing him of sexual assault. Two more women came forward with similar allegations, claiming Girish lured them with promises of marriage before committing the assaults.

Authorities have registered multiple cases against Girish under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The investigation, led by the Thrissur District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police, suggests that more victims may surface as the probe continues.

