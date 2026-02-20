Left Menu

Social Media Scandal: Influencer Arrested for Alleged Assaults

Yadu Girish, a social media influencer from Thrissur, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. He reportedly befriended them on Instagram using multiple accounts. Complaints were lodged after he promised marriage but instead assaulted them. Investigations continue with additional cases under BNS and IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:03 IST
Social Media Scandal: Influencer Arrested for Alleged Assaults
influencer
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women. The accused, Yadu Girish, hailing from Thannyam in Thrissur district, was taken into custody after investigations revealed his alleged crimes.

According to police reports, Girish, 38, was active on Instagram and reportedly operated multiple accounts to befriend women. The investigation was set in motion when a woman filed a complaint accusing him of sexual assault. Two more women came forward with similar allegations, claiming Girish lured them with promises of marriage before committing the assaults.

Authorities have registered multiple cases against Girish under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The investigation, led by the Thrissur District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police, suggests that more victims may surface as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026