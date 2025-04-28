Salman Khan's UK Tour Postponed After Pahalgam Tragedy

Bollywood icon Salman Khan announced the postponement of his upcoming UK tour in light of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Originally slated for May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London, the shows featured stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Tiger Shroff.

Khan emphasized the need to pause in the face of such tragic events, offering condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)