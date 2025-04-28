Left Menu

Salman Khan's UK Tour Postponed After Pahalgam Tragedy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan postponed his UK tour following a tragic terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Originally scheduled for May 4-5, the shows will be rescheduled. Khan expressed his condolences for the victims and emphasized the importance of pausing during this time of grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Salman Khan announced the postponement of his upcoming UK tour in light of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Originally slated for May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London, the shows featured stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Tiger Shroff.

Khan emphasized the need to pause in the face of such tragic events, offering condolences to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

