Re-Release of 'Andaz Apna Apna' Charms the Audience Once Again
'Andaz Apna Apna', the 1994 cult comedy starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, collected Rs 1.2 crore during its re-release opening weekend. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film initially failed but later achieved cult status. Enthusiastic audiences are revisiting the film, celebrating it with memorable dialogues and songs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The iconic 1994 comedy, 'Andaz Apna Apna', featuring Bollywood heavyweights Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, made an impressive Rs 1.2 crore at the domestic box office during its re-release this past weekend.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film returned to theaters on April 25, captivating audiences with its unforgettable cast including Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.
The comedy, initially unsuccessful at its original release, has since amassed a cult following, delighting fans with playful, memorable dialogues that have thrived in today's world of social media memes and reels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kesari Chapter 2 Shakes Up Box Office with Historical Tale
Bollywood’s Box Office Blues: Are Filmmakers Missing the Mark?
Michael B. Jordan's 'Sinners' Storms Box Office with Record-Setting Performance
Blockbuster Impact: 'Kesari Chapter 2' Makes Strong Opening at Box Office
''Jaat'' Smashes Box Office Records