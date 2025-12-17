Renewed Border Patrol Raids Stir Controversy in Chicago
U.S. Border Patrol operations have resumed intensified raids in Chicago after a temporary slowdown. Community leaders criticize the agency's tactics, which have targeted areas such as Cicero and Little Village. Critics decry the disruption it causes to families, highlighting tensions between federal and local immigration policies.
The U.S. Border Patrol resumed intense operations in Chicago after a brief hiatus, sparking renewed controversy. The operations, which have been met with strong opposition, took place in areas like Cicero and Little Village.
Community leaders, including State Representative Lilian Jimenez, have criticized the agents' methods, which they describe as cruel and disruptive to families, especially as the holiday season approaches.
The Border Patrol's approach, under the direction of Gregory Bovino, initially faced backlash earlier this year, with critics arguing that the raids often affect non-criminals, including families and U.S. citizens. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has encouraged residents to remain vigilant and continue to document any interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
