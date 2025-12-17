Left Menu

Battle for Warner Bros: Paramount vs. Netflix in the Streaming Wars

Warner Bros Discovery faces a major decision as its board nears a resolution on Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion acquisition offer. Shareholders may be advised to reject this bid in favor of Netflix's proposal, thereby intensifying the competition for control over Warner Bros' extensive film and TV assets.

17-12-2025
The board of Warner Bros Discovery could soon announce a response to Paramount Skydance's substantial $108.4 billion takeover proposal, and sources indicate they might recommend shareholders vote against it. Reaffirming Netflix's acquisition offer could be pivotal in this high-stakes contention for prized film and TV resources.

This acquisition race includes coveted assets such as Warner Bros' legendary film and TV studio and its acclaimed content library, featuring classics like 'Casablanca' and 'Harry Potter,' as well as the HBO and HBO Max streaming service. Whoever prevails will gain a significant edge in the competitive streaming landscape.

Paramount CEO David Ellison made a direct appeal to shareholders with a superior $30-a-share all-cash offer. This bid, well-supported financially, contrasts Netflix's recent $27 per share cash-and-stock proposal, raising stakes in this epic corporate contest.

