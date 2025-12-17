Mikaela Shiffrin's Unstoppable World Cup Slalom Winning Streak

In a compelling display of athletic prowess, Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 105th career World Cup victory in a slalom event at Courchevel, France. The U.S. Alpine ski sensation dominated the field, winning her fourth consecutive women's slalom this season, thereby solidifying her golden favorite status for the Milano Cortina Olympics next February.

Shiffrin outpaced Swiss skier Camille Rast by 0.83 seconds in the first run of the night race, and despite finishing only fifth fastest in the second run, she maintained the lead with a combined time of one minute 42.50 seconds, 1.55 seconds ahead of Rast. Germany's Emma Aicher, fresh from her downhill win in St Moritz, finished third.

Reflecting on her success, Shiffrin expressed determination to maintain her competitive edge, acknowledging the fierce rivalry. Having surpassed many top competitors who faltered during the race, Shiffrin remains driven, aiming to improve her giant slalom form and resume Super-G training following her Super-G return after a two-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)