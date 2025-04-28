‘Grandpa Robbers’ Confront Court Over Kim Kardashian Heist

A group of elderly men, famously dubbed the "grandpa robbers," have gone on trial in Paris, nearly a decade after allegedly pulling off one of the most audacious celebrity heists in recent memory—the armed robbery of reality television star Kim Kardashian. The trial, which opened this week in a French criminal court, revisits a crime that once dominated global headlines and forced Kardashian to reassess her relationship with fame, wealth, and personal security.

The incident took place during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. Kardashian, at the time one of the world’s most followed celebrities, was staying at an exclusive hotel apartment when the attackers, disguised in police uniforms and wearing ski masks, forced their way inside. According to investigators, the robbers held the hotel concierge at gunpoint and ordered him to lead them to Kardashian’s suite. Once inside, they tied her up with zip ties and duct tape, demanding her jewelry, particularly the $4 million diamond engagement ring given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West, now known simply as Ye. The gang reportedly repeated, "the ring, the ring," as they ransacked the apartment, stealing millions of euros worth of jewels before fleeing into the night.

The crime was not only shocking for its scale but also for its brutality. Kardashian later recalled the terrifying ordeal in a 2020 interview with David Letterman, where she tearfully described fearing for her life. “I kept looking at the concierge… I was like, ‘Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children, I have babies, I have to get home,’” she said. The trauma of that night led her to withdraw from public life for a time and rethink the way she showcased her wealth on social media.

Authorities launched an intensive investigation, and by January 2017, DNA traces left on the plastic wrist ties used during the robbery led to a breakthrough. Police arrested several suspects, many of whom turned out to be of or near retirement age, which quickly caught the media's attention and earned the group their "grandpa robbers" nickname. In total, ten individuals are being tried in connection with the crime. Five face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, while the others are accused of complicity or illegal possession of weapons.

One of the key defendants, Yunice Abbas, now 71, has openly admitted to his role in the heist. In an unusual move for such a high-profile case, Abbas published a book detailing his involvement, describing the robbery as "the big job," meant to be the final act of his long criminal career. Speaking to the French television channel TF1, Abbas claimed he had no idea the target was Kardashian, saying he had only been told that a woman with a large diamond was the mark.

Another figure at the center of the case is Aomar Ait Khedache, known as "Omar the Old," who has been accused of masterminding the operation—an allegation he denies. His lawyer, Chloe Arnoux, revealed that Khedache had attempted to write a letter of apology to Kardashian, though prison authorities reportedly intercepted the message before it could be delivered. Arnoux has argued that because of her client’s age, a lengthy sentence could effectively become a life sentence, telling BFM TV that "he could spend the rest of his life in prison."

In a powerful turn of events, Kardashian herself is expected to return to Paris in May to give evidence in person, marking one of the rare occasions where a celebrity of her stature will confront her alleged attackers directly in court. Her testimony is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in the trial, which is scheduled to run for nearly a month as the court hears witness statements, examines forensic evidence, and weighs the claims of each defendant.

The 2016 heist remains the largest robbery involving an individual in France for more than two decades, not only for its monetary value but also for its chilling insight into how even the world’s most protected celebrities can become targets. The case continues to hold a mirror to the darker intersections of fame, crime, and vulnerability, as the trial unfolds under the watchful eye of global media.