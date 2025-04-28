Left Menu

The Grade Cricketer Podcast Faces Legal Challenge from BCCI

A legal notice from the BCCI has led Australian podcast The Grade Cricketer to remove IPL-related videos from their social media. Hosts Sam Perry and Ian Higgins received the notice citing commercial use of still shots, prompting them to adjust their content strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The hosts of The Grade Cricketer podcast have removed all videos related to the Indian Premier League from their social media accounts following a legal notice from the BCCI. The notice claims the videos contained still photography deemed commercial rather than for editorial use.

Sam Perry and Ian Higgins, who received the notice, explained to their audience that the removal was a voluntary decision to comply with the BCCI's media advisory, which stipulates audio and video content should only be used for editorial purposes on websites or mobile apps.

Despite the setback, Perry and Higgins assured their followers that their coverage of the tournament would continue, even increasing as they travel to India for live shows. Their popular show 'The Big IPL Breakfast' will be renamed to avoid further legal complications.

