Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Wednesday a significant security measure following allegations of possible plans by Ukraine to disrupt the Hungarian energy system. Speaking at a press conference, Orban detailed the steps his government is taking in response to the perceived threat.

The Hungarian leadership has decided to reinforce the country's critical energy infrastructure. This includes the deployment of soldiers and equipment to safeguard essential services and prevent any potential disruptions that could affect millions of citizens relying on stable energy supplies.

Orban's comments have drawn attention to the growing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine, prompting calls for diplomatic resolutions. Nevertheless, Hungary remains firm on its stance to protect national interests with decisive actions to ensure the resilience of its energy systems.

