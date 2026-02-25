Zelenskiy Refutes Russian Nuclear Accusations Amid Peace Talks
President Zelenskiy dismisses Russian claims of Ukraine pursuing nuclear weapons, describing it as an attempt to influence ongoing peace negotiations. He firmly stated that Ukraine does not possess any nuclear arsenal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Russian allegations on Wednesday, asserting that Ukraine was seeking nuclear weapons as an undue effort to sway ongoing peace discussions.
Addressing the media, Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine does not own any nuclear weapons, countering Moscow's narrative.
This statement comes amid heightened tensions and delicate negotiations aimed at conflict resolution in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Heat: Madhya Pradesh CM Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on Indo-US Trade Deal
Chief Justice Takes Bold Stand Against Judicial Corruption Allegations in NCERT Curriculum
Founder of Maharashtra School Faces Harassment Allegations
Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations
Vinícius Júnior's Challenge: Racial Allegations in High-Stakes Champions League Clash