Zelenskiy Refutes Russian Nuclear Accusations Amid Peace Talks

President Zelenskiy dismisses Russian claims of Ukraine pursuing nuclear weapons, describing it as an attempt to influence ongoing peace negotiations. He firmly stated that Ukraine does not possess any nuclear arsenal.

Updated: 25-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Russian allegations on Wednesday, asserting that Ukraine was seeking nuclear weapons as an undue effort to sway ongoing peace discussions.

Addressing the media, Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine does not own any nuclear weapons, countering Moscow's narrative.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions and delicate negotiations aimed at conflict resolution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

