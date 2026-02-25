Istanbul Set to Surpass Heathrow as Europe's Busiest Hub
Heathrow Airport faces potential overtaking by Istanbul as Europe's busiest hub. Its CEO, Thomas Woldbye, emphasizes the need for a new runway to sustain growth and boost the UK's stagnating economy. The anticipated expansion awaits governmental approval and investment frameworks, with final decisions pending by 2029.
Heathrow Airport is likely to be overtaken by Istanbul as the busiest hub in Europe, warned Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye. The London airport, currently operating at near full capacity with two runways compared to Istanbul's five, bolsters its appeal for a new runway to cater to growing demands.
Approved for a new runway by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves last year, Heathrow plans to enhance its facilities in view of its aspirations to revitalize the UK economy. The expansion would include a significant investment, potentially amounting to up to 49 billion pounds. The shareholders demand a structured framework to facilitate this investment.
Heathrow is preparing to navigate through a lengthy planning process, concluding by 2029, with hopes pinned on government approval. The anticipated airport upgrades, aiming to accommodate more passengers with larger aircraft, target launching new flights by 2035.
