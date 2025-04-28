Little Thomas Closes NY Indian Film Fest 2025

'Little Thomas', the feature film starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah, has been selected to close the New York Indian Film Festival in 2025. Scheduled to start on June 20, the festival will showcase the film on June 22, highlighting its cultural significance.

Directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Anurag Kashyap, 'Little Thomas' offers a glimpse into Goa during the 1990s. The storyline focuses on the character Thomas, who, as an only child, yearns for a younger sibling to complete his family.

The film also features rising star Hridansh Parekh. Actress Rasika Dugal expressed her excitement, emphasizing the profound connection that audiences, especially the Indian diaspora, can feel through such stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)